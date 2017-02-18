Bulgaria's First Lady Gets Personal Protection over 'Threat'

A concrete threat has forced the Desislava Radeva, the First Lady of Bulgaria to be placed under personal guard from the National Service for Protection (NSO), the institution says.

In a statement, the NSO has noted that members of the Bulgarian President's family can use protection in case a specific threat has been established, including in cases of terrorism.

A special commissio is in charge of deciding to place someone under protection.

The NSO has not elaborated on the reasons.