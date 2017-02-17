Israeli Embassy in Sofia Condemns Lukovmarch

The Embassy of Israel in Sofia categorically condemns the unaccorded meeting called Lukovmarch which will take place this weekend in relation to the commemoration of the anniversary of the murder of General Hristo Lukov.

General Lukov and his present-day followers express fascist, pro-Nazi, racist and anti-Semitic views which should be banned in public space.

While expressing respect for freedom of speech as a pillar of all open societies, we cannot but see in the displays of anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, instigating violence and hate speech a risk to the existence of a free, democratic society

We are convinced that state and municipal institutions will take all necessary measures to ensure public order during the demonstration.

We join the appeal of the Organisation of Bulgarian Jews Shalom, as well as that of other embassies and institutions for supporting activities encouraging tolerance, equality and respect for all people.