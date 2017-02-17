President Radev Still Relies on Trump, Putin Reaching Agreement on Sanctions

Politics | February 17, 2017, Friday // 15:43| Views: 318 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev Still Relies on Trump, Putin Reaching Agreement on Sanctions BGNES

President Rumen Radev continues to rely that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will reach an agreement on the easing of sanctions against Russia and, according to him, this will be the determining factor regarding the stance of Bulgaria and the EU on this issue.

In an interview for Euronews, taken on January 28, when asked the question: “Will there be a vote in the EU for extending the sanctions in July – will Bulgaria vote against this extension,” Radev replied:

“There is a lot of time until July. The situation is changing literally every day. Let’s imagine an interesting situation. When the administration of President Trump and the administration of President Putin reach an agreement to improve dialogue, trust increases and the confrontation lessens via the prism of sanctions, how will Europe react?”

Before answering this question and in response to the statement “you are a defender of the easing of sanctions and the lessening of tension with Russia,” Radev replied:

“Yes, I am adamant that the sanctions do not bring clear benefits – rather, they injure the economy of Russia and the European Union.”


Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, sanctions, Russia, EU, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, USA
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria