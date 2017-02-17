Munich Conference on Security To Be Attended by World Leaders

One of the most prestigious global forums – the Munich Conference on Security – will be attended on Friday by world leaders and experts who will discuss the challenges facing Europe.

The new Secretary of Defence of the USA James Mattis will be among them – this will be his first visit to Europe since the beginning of his mandate.

The USA will also be represented by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Vice President Mike Pence who will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel will attend the event for the first time since 2015.