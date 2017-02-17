Munich Conference on Security To Be Attended by World Leaders

World | February 17, 2017, Friday // 14:07| Views: 337 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Munich Conference on Security To Be Attended by World Leaders BGNES

One of the most prestigious global forums – the Munich Conference on Security – will be attended on Friday by world leaders and experts who will discuss the challenges facing Europe.

The new Secretary of Defence of the USA James Mattis will be among them – this will be his first visit to Europe since the beginning of his mandate.

The USA will also be represented by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Vice President Mike Pence who will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel will attend the event for the first time since 2015.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, Mike Pence, Rex Tillersen, Munich Conference, James Mattis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria