Police Turns Over 7 Bulgarian Citizens to Greek Authorities
In carrying out European arrest warrants, employees of the directorate International Operational Cooperation have handed over to Greek authorities 7 Bulgarian citizens who were members of an organised criminal group for fraud, announced the Interior Ministry.
The neutralisation of the group was carried out thanks to the excellent cooperation between Chief Directorate National Police and the Police Directorate in Thessaloniki.
The detainees are part of a criminal group which, according to initial data, has at least 20 members – Bulgarian and Greek citizens – carrying out telephone fraud on the territory of Thessaloniki in the period 05.05 – 28.06.2016, announced the Interior Ministry.
