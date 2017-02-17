Glas Naroden, Reformist Bloc Sign Coalition Agreement

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 17, 2017, Friday // 12:09| Views: 428 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Glas Naroden, Reformist Bloc Sign Coalition Agreement BGNES

Glas Naroden and the Reformist Bloc have signed an agreement for long-term cooperation and a coalition for participating jointly in the snap elections. The name of Svetoslav Vitkov’s party will be in the name of the coalition.

It is almost certain that the singer of the band Hipodil will head the list of the Bloc in the 25th constituency in Sofia, thus clashing directly with Boyko Borisov.

Petar Moskov announced after the signing of the agreement that the Reformist Bloc is continuing the consolidation of the right and the aims thay have reached for with Vitkov over the years are the same.

Vitkov added that the moment has come to decide whether they will continue to fight alone or join a coalition.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hipodil, Svetoslav Vitkov, snap elections, coalition, Reformist Bloc, Glas Naroden
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria