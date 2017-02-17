Glas Naroden, Reformist Bloc Sign Coalition Agreement

Glas Naroden and the Reformist Bloc have signed an agreement for long-term cooperation and a coalition for participating jointly in the snap elections. The name of Svetoslav Vitkov’s party will be in the name of the coalition.

It is almost certain that the singer of the band Hipodil will head the list of the Bloc in the 25th constituency in Sofia, thus clashing directly with Boyko Borisov.

Petar Moskov announced after the signing of the agreement that the Reformist Bloc is continuing the consolidation of the right and the aims thay have reached for with Vitkov over the years are the same.

Vitkov added that the moment has come to decide whether they will continue to fight alone or join a coalition.

