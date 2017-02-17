Electronic Voting To Be Without Technical Support

Electronic voting via which the snap parliamentary elections must take place on March 26 will be without full technical support.

This became clear from the documentation which the Central Election Commission published on Tuesday, reported BGNES.

On Thursday, CEC announced that, so far, they have not received offers for participation in the procedure which is for a maximum value of BGN 18 M (VAT included).

This amount will be allocated for renting a minimum of 12,500 devices for electronic voting which must be delivered no later than March 10.