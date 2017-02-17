Mission of General Directorate Taxation and Customs Union To Arrive in Bulgaria

BGNES

On Friday, a mission of European experts from General Directorate Taxation and Customs Union of the European Commission will arrive in Bulgaria.

They will help the administration at the Bulgarian Finance Ministry and other institutions on several taxation issues which Bulgaria will have to move forward during its rotating presidency of the Council of the EU next year.

“We will work towards making this presidency a success and I am confident that it will go well,” stated to BNR Steven Quest, head of the directorate.

“Several issues will be on the agenda next year, including corporate taxation. This proposal is in the interest of businesses and citizens because it will help fight tax fraud and facilitate the operation of businesses in the common market.”

The EC has proposed to governments a large-scale reform in corporate taxation.

 

