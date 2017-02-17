Bulgaria's PM: No Violations at Some Ministries

Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov presented on Friday the results of the inspections of the ministries which he ordered at the first meeting of the caretaker cabinet.

The PM ordered the preparation of analytical reports on the state of the ministries with an emphasis on public procurement orders and steps to be taken in order to deal with possible violations.

“In some of the ministries, no violations have been discovered in terms of public procurement orders,” said Gerdzhikov at the presentation and applauded the Finance Ministry, the Transport Ministry, the Sports Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Tourism Ministry and the Energy Ministry.

The Chief Directorate with the Council of Ministers has discovered tens of violations of public procurement orders and other normative regulations regarding public procurement orders at the Defence Ministry.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has been notified of 9 cases of possible fraud, stated Gerdzhikov.