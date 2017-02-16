Bulgaria's Dimitrov Defeats Denis Istomin at Rotterdam ATP 500 Second Round
February 16, 2017
Bulgaria’s tennis player Grigor Dimitrov marches on after several wins in the season.
Dimitrov has now defeated Denis Istomin at the second round of the ATP Tournament 500 in Rotterdam (7:6 (3), 6:1).
Istomin himself beat reigning champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.
Rotterdam Tournament fans still have to see a repeat of the final at Sofia Open Grigor Dimitrov – David Goffin.
At the moment, Dimitrov is ahead in six encounters between him and the Belgian player (6:0).
