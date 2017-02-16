Technical Fault in Praveshki Hanove Tunnel
Part of the semaphore installation has collapsed in the Praveshki hanove along the Hemus highway, confirmed BNR after receiving information from the Regional Police Directorate Sofia.
The signal about the hanging part of the semaphore was submitted at emergency telephone number 112 by passengers travelling through.
A patrol unit has been sent by Directorate of the Interior Ministry – Sofia.
So far, there are no reports of injured passengers or damage to passing vehicles.
