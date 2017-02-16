Bulgaria Under No Obligation To Increase Defence Budget

BGNES

Interim Defence Minister Stefan Yanev does not accept as an ultimatum the demand of the US for increasing defence expenditures.

At NATO headquarters, Yanev described as “timely” the message of US Secretary of Defence James Mattis for concrete plans in order for defence financing to reach 2% of GDP.

“At a national level, it is necessary to start a debate via what and in what year to start increasing expenditures in what way. Such a conversation has been held in NATO, but there is no decision that forces or obliges countries to make such plans – i.e. this is a national decision.”

At present, 1.1% of GDP have been allocated for defence from the state budget. If the funds for investments in new fighter aircraft and ships are added, Bulgaria reaches 1.6% of GDP in terms of expenditures on defence.

Stefan Yanev, defence budget, NATO, GDP
