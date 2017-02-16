Europeans in NATO To Buy Aircraft, Submarines Jointly

European member-states of NATO agreed at a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels to purchase jointly aircraft and submarines.

There is also an option for the establishment of new command headquarters for the elite troops of the alliance in Europe.

According to Reuters, this is an attempt on the part of Europe to demonstrate to the new administration in the White House that it is taking seriously its defence and its commitments in NATO.

At the ceremony for the signing of the new scheme for joint orders and purchases, the ministers of France and Germany announced that they will buy jointly transport C-130J of the American company Lockheed Martin.

On their part, Germany, Belgium and Norway will pull together their resources for the joint use of the escadrille of “flying fuel tanks” Airbus A330 led by Holland. Luxembourg will also participate in this initiative.

Norway and Germany announced plans for the purchase of a new class of submarines U212As which are more effective in terms of intercepting, tracking and destroying enemy submarines and ships.

Germany has agreed to take part in the training and deployment of land forces together with the Czech Republic and Romania, while both countries will place at the disposal of the German command a brigade of several thousand soldiers each.

“This international cooperation within the framework of NATO is a clear way for countries to significantly improve their armed forces and, at the same time, achieve the best quality for taxpayers’ money,” stated Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

On Wednesday – the first day of the meeting – the new Secretary of Defence of the USA James Mattis warned the allies that the administration of Donald Trump seriously insists that they pay more for their defence unless they want to see a dwindling of support on the part of Washington.