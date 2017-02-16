Albania's PM Rama: Albania, Kosovo Will Have Joint Embassies

“Sooner or later, Albania and Kosovo will have joint embassies abroad,” stated Albanian PM Edi Rama, reported BGNES.

“If anyone sees in this fact the idea of a Great Albania, this is their problem. This is not a matter of a Great Albania,” said Rama.

According to Rama, the establishment of joint embassies will be done in view of cutting expenses.

Besides, in this way, we will establish rapprochement between people, added PM Rama.



