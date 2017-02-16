No Firm Has Submitted Offer for Delivery of Voting Machines

Bulgaria: No Firm Has Submitted Offer for Delivery of Voting Machines

So far, not a single firm has submitted documents for the delivery of machines for electronic voting after the announcement of the public procurement order.

The survey of the interim government of the options for the delivery of voting machines was carried out before the announcement of the public procurement order, explained the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Alexander Andreev.

“The Central Election Commission cannot express an opinion with respect to this survey which has been conducted by the Council of Ministers,” said Andreev.

The survey of the Council of Ministers shows that, at present, there is not a single country in Europe that could supply the necessary number of machines for electronic voting in the snap parliamentary elections.

 

 

