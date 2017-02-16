KEVR: Bulgargaz' Demand for 32% Hike in Gas Prices Is Unjustifiably High

The chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov reckons that the demand of Bulgargaz for a 32% hike in the price of natural gas as of April 1 is unjustifiably high.

“What they have made as a preliminary estimate really concerns me and worries me deeply. My appeal to Bulgargaz is for them to look for internal reserves as well via slashing their expenses and structuring of such type that this percentage is lower in their official proposal. Let them not forget that a lot of other extremely important communal services like heating and the price of heating, of highly efficient electric energy and, at the end, the electricity for household needs depend on the price of natural gas. But, at the same time, natural gas is also an energy supplier which is used in the production of various goods.”