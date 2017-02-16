KEVR: Bulgargaz' Demand for 32% Hike in Gas Prices Is Unjustifiably High

Business » ENERGY | February 16, 2017, Thursday // 17:01| Views: 47 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: KEVR: Bulgargaz' Demand for 32% Hike in Gas Prices Is Unjustifiably High BGNES

The chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov reckons that the demand of Bulgargaz for a 32% hike in the price of natural gas as of April 1 is unjustifiably high.

“What they have made as a preliminary estimate really concerns me and worries me deeply. My appeal to Bulgargaz is for them to look for internal reserves as well via slashing their expenses and structuring of such type that this percentage is lower in their official proposal. Let them not forget that a lot of other extremely important communal services like heating and the price of heating, of highly efficient electric energy and, at the end, the electricity for household needs depend on the price of natural gas. But, at the same time, natural gas is also an energy supplier which is used in the production of various goods.”

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivan Ivanov, KEVR, Bulgargaz, natural gas, prices, electricity, heating, energy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria