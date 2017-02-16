14 EU Member-States May Still Thwart CETA

Half of the member-states of the European Union may hold referendums on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada, in spite of the fact that the European Parliament has already approved it, reported Brussels-based electronic portal EuroActiv.

“14 member-states can still submit the agreement to a referendum and national Parliaments (of member-states) are obliged to ratify it, including the regional Parliament of the Walloon province,” pointed out EuroActiv.

The portal enumerates the countries where the law permits a referendum on CETA. These are: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Holland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the UK.

There is no deadline for the ratification of CETA by the 27 member-states.

On February 15, the European Parliament approved CETA with 408 votes “for”, 254 “against” and 33 abstentions.