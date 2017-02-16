13 Parties, 9 Coalitions, 21 Initiative Committees Registered for Elections

A total of 13 parties, 9 coalitions and 21 initiative committees nominating independent candidates for parliamentary deputies have been registered for participation in the snap elections, stated at a press conference the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Kameliya Neykova, reported BGNES.

The initiative committees have been registered in 13 constituencies; most were registered in the 25th constituency – Sofia (5).

Via a decision take by CEC on Wednesday, the party Prezaredi Balgariya (Recharge Bulgaria) was also registered for participation in the elections.

The deadline for the registration of deputies’ lists is February 21 and they have to register at the respective Regional Election Commission.

The deadline for a coalition to file for a change in its composition or name is February 18.

On Thursday, a declaration was filed with respect to a change of composition in the coalition United Patriots – VMRO, NFSB and Ataka. CEC has decided that these may be joined by Party European Middle Class.