Preparation for Bulgaria’s EU Presidency Delayed, Marred by Chaos

The preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2018 has been delayed, there is a shortage of qualified cadres, weak coordination among responsible institutions has been established, important public procurement orders and repairs have not been launched.

Besides, the BGN 50 M envisaged for 2017 (out of a total of BGN 150 M planned for the period 2017 - 2019) appear to be insufficient and it will be necessary to allocate additional funds from the central budget.

This was disclosed in the report on the implementation of the plan for the preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU until February 2017 published on the official website of the Presidency.