Preparation for Bulgaria’s EU Presidency Delayed, Marred by Chaos

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 16, 2017, Thursday // 15:29| Views: 314 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Preparation for Bulgaria’s EU Presidency Delayed, Marred by Chaos BGNES

The preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2018 has been delayed, there is a shortage of qualified cadres, weak coordination among responsible institutions has been established, important public procurement orders and repairs have not been launched.

Besides, the BGN 50 M envisaged for 2017 (out of a total of BGN 150 M planned for the period 2017 - 2019) appear to be insufficient and it will be necessary to allocate additional funds from the central budget.

This was disclosed in the report on the implementation of the plan for the preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU until February 2017 published on the official website of the Presidency.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: presidency, Council of EU, EU, budget, cadres
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria