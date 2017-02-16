Toplofikatsiya Subscribers Not To Be Able To Dispute Duration of Lack of Heating

Customers of Toplofikatsiya Sofia will not be able to dispute the reporting made by the venture as to whether they have been left without heating supply for more than 48 hours, which would deprive them of compensation, stated Georgi Belovski, director of the venture, before the energy committee with Sofia Municipality on Thursday.

At the beginning of February, due to technical faults in the heating distribution system, heating supply was stopped in several Sofia neighbourhoods.

On Thursday, Belovski stated that the company will pay compensation to subscribers who have not had heating and hot water for over 48 hours.

Besides, their bills and the bills of customers who were affected by the technical fault for a period of less than 48 hours will not include the charges for heating energy supplied for the period.

In both cases, the sums will be written off in the bills for February which will be ready on March 15.

The total loss of the venture from the sums written off and the compensation to be paid amounts to nearly BGN 2.4 M.