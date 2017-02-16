Two Israelis Detained over Death Case Near Bulgaria's Samokov

Bulgaria: Two Israelis Detained over Death Case Near Bulgaria's Samokov

Two foreign nationals have been detained over the alleged murder of their compatriot, private broadcaster bTV reports.

The TV station says the victim, which was found helpless near the town of Samokov on Wednesday afternoon and passed away before an ambulance arrived, was reportedly an Israeli national.

The Interior Ministry says an abandoned SUV was found 500 m away from the site where the man was found.

The suspects were detained some 2 km from the site.

Pretrial proceedings have been launched into the case.

Samokov, foreign nationals
