Bulgaria: Greek Farmers Withdrawing from Blockades File photo, EPA/BGNES

Greek farmers are leaving the roadblocks across the country, public radio BNR reports.

Tractors are already withdrawing from key junction in Western and Central Greece, leaving only the border with Macedonia sealed off, the broadcaster's Greece-based correspondent says.

The report comes after a meeting between Greek farmers and government officials. The Greek Reporter said protesters had expressed "dissatisfaction" after the talks with officials.

It quotes Deputy PM Yannis Dragasakis as saying two-thirds of their demands have already been implemented or assessed by the Ministers to find a solution.

While farmers maintain most of their requests have not been fulfilled, the BNR says the government will submit several proposals to Parliament to give certain taxation and social insurance exemptions.

Farmers have been demonstrating against changes to the taxation and social insurance system.

Last year, their blockades along the border with Bulgaria - which this year have only been occasional - brought millions in damages to the Bulgarian economy.

