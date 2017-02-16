Holiday and Spa Expo Kicks Off in Blgaria

The biggest tourism expo in Bulgaria bеgan on Wednesday for the 34th time.

Taking place between February 15 and 17, Holiday and Spa Expo brings together more than 350 tour operators from the country and around the world.

At the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, hoteliers, restaurant owners, tour operators and visitors can find out more or exchange experience about the options offered on the tourist market this year.

Traditionally, there has been a vast presence of Greek and Serbian businesses over the past few years.

Some visitors who book their holidays in advance will be able to get discounts.

The forum is designed for both professionals and target audience.

February 15 was opened exlusively to professionals to provide the environment for meetings with current and future partners.

Representatives of more than 40 municipalities are also attending this year, interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov told while opening the fair.

Interim Tourism Minister Stela Baltova for her part said tourism should be turned into a "national cause" for Bulgaria, having the potential to affect all other sectors.