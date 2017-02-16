Bulgaria's IntMin 'Demands Resignation of Chief Secretary'

February 16, 2017, Thursday
Georgi Kostov. File photo, BGNES

Caretaker Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov has asked the ministry's Chief Secretary Georgi Kostov to quit, bTV broadcaster says citing its own sources.

The Chief Secretary is the professional in charge of day-to-day running of the Interior Ministry and works closely with the Interior Minister who provides oversight.

Kostov was appointed briefly after Rumyana Bachvarova, Uzunov's predecessor, took office in 2015.

It is precisely for his ties to Bachvarova that he is being told to resign, according to the sources.

Under the current legislation, chief secretaries leave office after reaching the age of 60, filing their resignation, breaching laws or tarnishing the ministry's image.

Bulgaria's interim cabinet, in office since the end of January, has sparked controversy by a number of reshuffles at state agencies, but also at the regional governors' offices, most of whom have been replaced.

Tags: Georgi Kostov, Dimitar Uzunov, caretaker government, Rumyana Bachvarova
