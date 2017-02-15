328,000 Illegal Migrants Enter Europe in 2016

A total of 328,000 illegal migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa entered Europe in 2016, reported the European Border Agency Frontex.

According to data of the agency, about 500,000 illegal crossings of EU borders were registered last year.

1.8 million illegal crossings were reported in 2015.

Most migrants entered Italy and Greece (180,000 in each country), announced Frontex.

Compared to 2015, the number of migrants who entered Italy has increased by 17%.

In the period January – March 2016, 80% of the migrants entered Greece.

According to the agency, the subsequent drop is related to the agreement between the EU and Turkey on the readmission of migrants, as well as the closing of the Balkan route.