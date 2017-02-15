Leadership Clashes Borisov-Ninova, Karadayi-Mestan Expected

As expected, Boyko Borisov (GERB) and Korneliya Ninova (BSP) will clash as leaders of the deputy lists in the 25th multi-mandate constituency in Sofia.

A similar clash is expected in Kardzhali where, most probably, DPS’ list will be headed by the chairman of the movement Mustafa Karadayi, while that of the coalition Obedinenie DOST will be led by Lutvi Mestan.

Tsveta Karayancheva will head the list of GERB in Kardzhali, while that of BSP for Bulgaria will be headed by journalist Alexander Simov.

The leaders of the lists of GERB and BSP for Bulgaria have already been determined, while these of DPS and Obedinenie DOST have not been selected yet, specified party members.