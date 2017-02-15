EC’s Representation in Bulgaria Denies Johannes Hanh Made Anti-Bulgarian Statements

Bulgaria: EC’s Representation in Bulgaria Denies Johannes Hanh Made Anti-Bulgarian Statements BGNES

The European Commission’s Representation in Bulgaria has denied that European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hanh made statements of a negative nature about Bulgaria.

“The quotes of anti-Bulgarian nature which are being ascribed to him by some websites do not correspond to the truth and have as their purpose the generation of anti-European feeling amongst the public,” read the announcement of the Commission.

“On the contrary, it should be noted that, within the framework of his mandate as Regional Policy Commissioner of the EU from 2010 until 2014, he contributed to reforms in the country with the purpose of ensuring its sustainable modernisation,” added the statement.

 Earlier, a satirical website website, which warns its "news" are nothing but fiction, quoted Hahn as saying Bulgarians would disappear within 40 years and their country should be resettled by other EU nationals

