Law Suit Against Bulgaria’s Former PM To Be Terminated

The legal suit against Sergey Stanishev for seven confidential reports lost by him while he was Prime Minister in the period 2005 – 2009 is about to be terminated.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Stanishev’s lawyer demanded that the Sofia Appellate Court terminate the suit because it became void by prescription a few days ago.

Last December, Stanishev was acquitted by the Sofia City Court after a trial which continued nearly five years.

When asked whether Stanishev will sue the state, his lawyer Vasil Vasilev stated:

“Without talking on his behalf, what we discussed is that he would never initiate a law suit about the responsibility of the state against the Prosecutor’s Office because he knows very well that the responsibility there is not of the Prosecutor’s Office but of the people who pay because of the Prosecutor’s Office and its unlawful activities. So, this has never been an issue for him.”