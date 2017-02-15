Zhivko Zhivkov To Head State Fund Agriculture

Zhivko Zhivkov is the new executive director of State Fund Agriculture, announced the press centre of the Agriculture Ministry.

Zhivkov assumed the post of the former executive director Rumen Porozhanov who resigned at the request of interim Agriculture Minister Hristo Bozukov.

Bozukov argued that his request was based on the lack of public confidence in the fund and a legal ruling in favour of its previous management.

