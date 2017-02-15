Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Defeats Mischa Zverev in Rotterdam

Sports | February 15, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria’s tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has defeated Mischa Zverev in the first round of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam.

The Bulgarian, seeded 5th, won 6:7 (4), 6:”, 6;4 after a thrilling encounter which lasted nearly two hours.

