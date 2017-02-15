Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Defeats Mischa Zverev in Rotterdam
Bulgaria’s tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has defeated Mischa Zverev in the first round of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam.
The Bulgarian, seeded 5th, won 6:7 (4), 6:”, 6;4 after a thrilling encounter which lasted nearly two hours.
