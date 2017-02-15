BSP's Ninova Demands Announcement of Names of Deputies Who Voted for CETA

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 15, 2017, Wednesday // 17:35| Views: 306 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BSP's Ninova Demands Announcement of Names of Deputies Who Voted for CETA BGNES

BSP’s chairwoman Korneliya Ninova has called for the names of Bulgarian European deputies who supported the free-trade agreement with CanadaCETA to be made public and for the parties which nominated them to bear political responsibility.

Ninova described their action as “national betrayal” and stated that if the Socialists have enough deputies in the next Parliament, they will block the vote for the ratification of the agreement by the Bulgarian Parliament.

“This agreement opens widely, without any obstacles and bans, the way for the import of GMOs to Bulgaria. Secondly – huge imports of Canadian meat – a heavy blow against Bulgarian farmers and producers of meat in Bulgaria. Third – a parallel judicial system, a tribunal at which corporations may sue Bulgaria. All public services – education, healthcare, telecommunications, roads, everything is heading towards liberalisation, concessions,” said Ninova.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CETA, European Parliament. Korneliya Ninova, BSP, canada, Socialists
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria