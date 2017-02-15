BSP's Ninova Demands Announcement of Names of Deputies Who Voted for CETA

BSP’s chairwoman Korneliya Ninova has called for the names of Bulgarian European deputies who supported the free-trade agreement with Canada – CETA to be made public and for the parties which nominated them to bear political responsibility.

Ninova described their action as “national betrayal” and stated that if the Socialists have enough deputies in the next Parliament, they will block the vote for the ratification of the agreement by the Bulgarian Parliament.

“This agreement opens widely, without any obstacles and bans, the way for the import of GMOs to Bulgaria. Secondly – huge imports of Canadian meat – a heavy blow against Bulgarian farmers and producers of meat in Bulgaria. Third – a parallel judicial system, a tribunal at which corporations may sue Bulgaria. All public services – education, healthcare, telecommunications, roads, everything is heading towards liberalisation, concessions,” said Ninova.