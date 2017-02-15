US Military To Be Deployed to Novo Selo Training Ground

A company from the 3rd armed brigade from Fort Carson, Colorado with the US Land Forces will be deployed to the Novo Selo Training Ground.

As of February 15, 120 US military will be deployed there.

The redeployment of the military company to the area of the joint US-Bulgarian facility near Novo Selo is being carried out within the framework of the European Reassurance Initiative – ERI and is part of the operation Atlantic Resolve.

It is expected that, in 2017, joint exercises and training at the Novo Selo Training Ground will be strengthened. The purpose is, in the process of collective actions, to maintain and upgrade the capabilities for operational compatibility in the armed forces at the national and alliance level.

The USA launched ERI for guaranteeing the security of European allies in March 2014.

US presence in the region, carried out on a rotation principle, is an expression of support for allies in NATO.

