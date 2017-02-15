Bulgarian Woman Dies in Chain Crash in Hungary

A Bulgarian woman has died in a chain crash on a highway in Hungary earlier on Wednesday morning. Another two Bulgarians have been injured. They have been taken to a hospital in the town of Szeged, reported BNR.

According to unconfirmed information, two minivans transporting the Bulgarians run into a bus of a Romanian company. The vehicles have a Targovishte registration.

A total of four people – two Turks, a Romanian and the Bulgarian woman died in the crash, reported Hungarian media. The reason for the crash is thought to have been bad weather and low visibility due to fog.