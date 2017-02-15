Bulgarian Woman Dies in Chain Crash in Hungary

World » EU | February 15, 2017, Wednesday // 16:31| Views: 438 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman Dies in Chain Crash in Hungary BGNES

A Bulgarian woman has died in a chain crash on a highway in Hungary earlier on Wednesday morning. Another two Bulgarians have been injured. They have been taken to a hospital in the town of Szeged, reported BNR.

According to unconfirmed information, two minivans transporting the Bulgarians run into a bus of a Romanian company. The vehicles have a Targovishte registration.

A total of four people – two Turks, a Romanian and the Bulgarian woman died in the crash, reported Hungarian media. The reason for the crash is thought to have been bad weather and low visibility due to fog.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Szeged, chain crash, highway, minivans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria