SAC Instructs CEC To Register Barekov’s Party Under Name of His Choice

The Supreme Administrative Court has instructed the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register the party of European deputy Nikolay Barekov for the upcoming snap elections on March 26 with the name he chooses himself.

The chief magistrates found that his appeal against CEC’s opinion is legitimate. Earlier, members of CEC could not reach a 2/3 majority of votes in order to decide whether to register the party under its old name or its new one.

The appeal was fiiled by the political party Dvizhenie Prezaredi Balgariya (Movement Recharge Bulgaria) as the legal successor of Balgaria Bez Tsenzura (Bulgaria Without Censorship).

Via their decision on Wednesday, the chief magistrates return the file to CEC for a new ruling.

The decision is final.