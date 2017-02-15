SAC Rejects Appeals Against Yes, Bulgaria
BGNES
The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected as procedurally inadmissible the four appeals filed against the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the registration of the coalition Movement Yes, Bulgaria.
According to the Electoral Code, only refusals for registration on the part of CEC may be appealed in court.
The court’s decision is final.
