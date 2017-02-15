SAC Rejects Appeals Against Yes, Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 15, 2017, Wednesday // 15:44| Views: 340 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: SAC Rejects Appeals Against Yes, Bulgaria BGNES

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected as procedurally inadmissible the four appeals filed against the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the registration of the coalition Movement Yes, Bulgaria.

According to the Electoral Code, only refusals for registration on the part of CEC may be appealed in court.

The court’s decision is final.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEC, Supreme Administrative Court, Yes Bulgaria, Hristo Ivanov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria