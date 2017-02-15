European Parliament Approves CETA

Bulgaria: European Parliament Approves CETA BGNES

The European Parliament has given its agreement for the implementation of the trade agreement with Canada.

European MPs supported CETA with a majority of nearly 60%. The groups of the EPP, the Liberals and the Conservatives voted for the agreement on free trade and investments.

A part of the group of the Social Democrats, the Greens, the far-left and Eurosceptic formations were against the agreement.

The Comprehensive Agreement on Trade and Investments with Canada received the support of 408 depitues, 254 voted “against”, while 33 abstained.

