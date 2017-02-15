Bulgaria Appoints Seven New Regional Governors

Bulgaria's government has dismissed a quarter of the regional governors of the country and has appointed new ones, the government says.



The cabinet's press service has explained the governors of Pernik, Stara Zagora, Vidin, Gabrovo, Smolyan and Pleven have been freed of their duties as they are willing to enter election tickets of certain parties.



Earlier, the interim government came under fire for reshuffling half of all regional governors of Bulgaria and was accused by some parties of making political appointments.