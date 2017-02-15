Bulgaria Posted 1.3% inflation in January

Inflation in Bulgaria was 1.3% last month compared to December, national statistics show.

According to the latest data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the inflation rate in January 2017 compared to January 2016 was 1.4%.

The annual average inflation in February 2016 - January 2017 was negative (-0.7%) compared to the previous 12 months.

Compared to January 2016, prices in the consumer group of “Food and non-alcoholic beverages” have seen the biggest increase – by 3.5%, followed by "Transport" (1.1%) and “Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels” (0.8%).

The biggest decrease has been posted in “Clothing and footwear” (2.8%), followed by “Education” (1.8%), “Alcohol and tobacco” (0.3%), “Communications" (0.7%).

Tags: inflation, NSI
