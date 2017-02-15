Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov to Face Mischa Zverev in Rotterdam
The highest-ranking Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play his first match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
Days after winning the Sofia Open tournament and Brisbane International and reaching the semi-final of Australian Open.
The match begins at 15:00 local time.
The German player currently holds the 34th spot in the ATP ranking, while Dimitrov gained one spot on Monday, reaching No. 12.
