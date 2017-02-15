Bulgaria's Interim Govt 'Spreading 'Fake News'

Bulgaria's Interim Govt 'Spreading 'Fake News'

A key ex-ruling party official has accused the caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria of using its office to create faultlines, make appointments to the administration and creating "fake news", instead of organizing the early election in March.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, deputy head of Boyko Borisov's GERB and known for being the backbone of the party, has told the Bulgarian National Television that statements of the Regional Development Ministry were "politically tinged".

The ministry has been increasingly under fire over the road infrastructure of Bulgaria, with a number of tunnels now declared unsafe after a tragic incident.

Tsvetanov has added there is a sensation of "certain forces" reemerging to enter the government "from the back door".

