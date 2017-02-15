Bulgaria's Govt Gives 'National Importance' Status to Border Fence
File photo, BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian cabinet has assigned a "national significance" status to a fence on the border with Turkey at its meeting on Wednesday, according to the agenda sent to the media.
The Bulgarian cabinet has assigned a "national significance" status to a fence on the border with Turkey at its meeting on Wednesday, according to the agenda sent to the media.
The move is aimed at speeding up some administrative procedures.
Another goal is to provide swift implementation of projects under the emergency packages worth EUR 160 M and handed by the European Commission after an informal EU leaders' meeting last year.
- » Law Suit Against Bulgaria’s Former PM To Be Terminated
- » Zhivko Zhivkov To Head State Fund Agriculture
- » SAC Rejects Appeals Against Yes, Bulgaria
- » 'No Ground' to Think Bulgaria Can Get Enough Voting Machines
- » Bulgaria Appoints Seven New Regional Governors
- » Bulgaria's Interim Govt 'Spreading 'Fake News'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)