Bulgaria's Govt Gives 'National Importance' Status to Border Fence

The Bulgarian cabinet has assigned a "national significance" status to a fence on the border with Turkey at its meeting on Wednesday, according to the agenda sent to the media.

The move is aimed at speeding up some administrative procedures.

Another goal is to provide swift implementation of projects under the emergency packages worth EUR 160 M and handed by the European Commission after an informal EU leaders' meeting last year.

