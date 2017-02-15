Nineteen Independent Candidates Running in Bulgaria's Early Election

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 15, 2017, Wednesday // 08:49| Views: 510 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Nineteen Independent Candidates Running in Bulgaria's Early Election

There are at least 19 independent canndidates who have submitted their registration paper to the Central Election Commission (CEC) prior to the early election in Bulgaria.

Nine of these are members of Normalna Darzhava ("Normal State") party of former BSP lawmaker Georgi Kadiev, which was denied registration for the snap vote.

There are several other independent candidates in Varna, Lovech, Pleven, Plovdiv who include former officials or candidates for offices, enrepreneurs, and other local celebrities.

Independent candidates include ex-Patriotic Front lawmaker Dimitar Bayraktarov, who quit the nationalist coalition after Parliament was dissolved.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Central Election Commission, Georgi Kadiev, early election
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria