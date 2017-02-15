Nineteen Independent Candidates Running in Bulgaria's Early Election

There are at least 19 independent canndidates who have submitted their registration paper to the Central Election Commission (CEC) prior to the early election in Bulgaria.

Nine of these are members of Normalna Darzhava ("Normal State") party of former BSP lawmaker Georgi Kadiev, which was denied registration for the snap vote.

There are several other independent candidates in Varna, Lovech, Pleven, Plovdiv who include former officials or candidates for offices, enrepreneurs, and other local celebrities.

Independent candidates include ex-Patriotic Front lawmaker Dimitar Bayraktarov, who quit the nationalist coalition after Parliament was dissolved.