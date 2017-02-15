Trump 'Expects' Russia Should Give Crimea Back to Ukraine - Official

White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine.

At a daily news briefing, Spicer told reporters "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea."

However, Trump also "expects to and wants to get along with Russia," he added.

The President continues raising the Crimea issue with Russia after the previous administration allowed for the peninsula to be incorporated by Russia, Spicer argued.

The remarks come after the first scandal in the Trump administration, with adviser Michael Flynn stepping down over unauthorized discussions on US foreign policy with the Russian ambassador while he was not in office.

A New York Times report meanwhile suggested Trump campaign members and other associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.