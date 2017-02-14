Bulgaria's Defence Minister Files Report on Violations of Public Procurement Orders

An inspection of the work of the Defence Ministry has uncovered irregularities in over 100 public procurement orders, announced at a briefing interim Defence Minister Stefan Yanev.

The report on the public procurement orders where violations and bad practices have been discovered has been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The report on public procurement orders was signed and submitted to the interim PM on Monday. The PM set a deadline of two weeks to his ministers to inspect the work of their predecessors. The Minister specified that the report has been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office on the recommendation of inspection bodies.

Yanev clarified that the inspection is not over yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Yanev added that details will be provided at a special press conference.