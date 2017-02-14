Holland Refuses To Hand Over Turkish Officers

World » EU | February 14, 2017, Tuesday // 21:03| Views: 532 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Holland Refuses To Hand Over Turkish Officers BGNES

Holland has refused to satisfy Ankara’s demand that it hand over the Turkish officers who requested political asylum and has granted them temporary residence of 18 months, reported BGNES.

During this period, the Dutch Justice Ministry will review the requests of the Turkish officers and their families for political asylum in the country and decide their fate.

Ankara sent a request to the Dutch government insisting that the wanted NATO military officers be handed over to Turkey within three months, with the assurance that their Turkish citizenship will not be revoked.

The officers refused to return after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 and pointed out in their requests for asylum that they have zero guarantees of a fair trial in their homeland, reported BBC Turk.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Holland, turkey, Erdogan, coup attempt, military, Asylum, NATO
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria