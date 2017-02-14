Holland Refuses To Hand Over Turkish Officers

Holland has refused to satisfy Ankara’s demand that it hand over the Turkish officers who requested political asylum and has granted them temporary residence of 18 months, reported BGNES.

During this period, the Dutch Justice Ministry will review the requests of the Turkish officers and their families for political asylum in the country and decide their fate.

Ankara sent a request to the Dutch government insisting that the wanted NATO military officers be handed over to Turkey within three months, with the assurance that their Turkish citizenship will not be revoked.

The officers refused to return after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 and pointed out in their requests for asylum that they have zero guarantees of a fair trial in their homeland, reported BBC Turk.