EC: Audit of Euro Funds Not Complete, Funding Not Frozen

The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that an audit of Bulgaria has been carried out in relation to the funds for science and education but specified that the report from the audit is not ready and funding has not been stopped, reported BTA.

“The Commission is in constant contact with Bulgarian authorities on the application of operational programmes. It is true that, at the moment, we are discussing with Bulgarian authorities Operational Programme Science and Education for Intelligent Growth. There was an audit. We will discuss on a bi-lateral basis the draft of the report from the audit,” stated the spokesperson of the institution at a press conference.

Last week, Bulgarian authorities received a letter from Brussels about violations under the programme which preceded the report.

The letter read that, because of violations, financial corrections will be implemented under 8 projects i.e. Bulgaria will lose funds.

The Education Ministry announced on Monday that, after the official publication of the audit, intermediate payments under projects, which have not started yet, will be frozen.

So far, Bulgaria has transferred BGN 39 M from the state budget under contracts signed.

