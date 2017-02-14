Turkey Hit by Seismic Storm

More than 1,000 of different magnitude were registered within a week in a very small section in western Turkey across from the Greek island of Lesbos, reported the European Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Turkish media referred to the event as a “Seismic storm” and the Mayor of Ankara insisted that authorities check whether there isn’t a “seismic ship” sent to the region by Fethullah Gulen in order to cause a disaster and economic collapse.

EMSC is baffled by the frequency of seismic activities and reported that, since February 6 alone, they have registered:

- 4 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or more

- 16 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or more

- 126 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more

- 967 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or more



