Turkey Hit by Seismic Storm
More than 1,000 of different magnitude were registered within a week in a very small section in western Turkey across from the Greek island of Lesbos, reported the European Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Turkish media referred to the event as a “Seismic storm” and the Mayor of Ankara insisted that authorities check whether there isn’t a “seismic ship” sent to the region by Fethullah Gulen in order to cause a disaster and economic collapse.
EMSC is baffled by the frequency of seismic activities and reported that, since February 6 alone, they have registered:
- 4 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or more
- 16 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or more
- 126 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more
- 967 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or more
