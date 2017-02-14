Machines for Electronic Voting To Be Delivered by March 10

The machines for electronic voting have to be delivered to Bulgaria no later than March 10, 2017, reported BGNES.

The installation of the software has to be completed by March 18, while the machines have to be delivered to voting sections by March 25.

The machines for electronic voting must be easy to transport and user-friendly.

The customer interface must not require special computer skills and be easy to use.

The machines must ensure that people with motor and visual impairments are capable of voting.

This became clear from the documentation for the public procurement order for the delivery of devices for electronic voting published on the website of the Central Election Commission on Tuesday morning, given the fact that this was supposed to be done no later than the end of working hours on Monday, February 13.