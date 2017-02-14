NATO Plans Increased Military Presence in Black Sea Region

European member-states and Canada have increased defence expenditures by 3.8%, announced NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“This is significantly more than we envisaged initially. Roughly speaking, this is about USD 10 B more for our defence. The amount is considerable but it is vital that we continue at the same pace,” stated Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance is planning an additional increase in its military presence in the Black Sea region.

“At the moment, we are in the process of increasing our presence within the framework of the international brigade hosted by Romania. We are looking for other elements for enhancing our presence in the Black Sea region and Romania. We made several visits to ports and we are working in close cooperation with Romania and the rest of the countries in the southeast part of the alliance.”

The contributions of the separate member-states will be discussed on Wednesday and Thursday at a meeting of the defence ministers of NATO. The meeting will be attended for the first time by the new US Secretary of Defence James Mattis.

The US Senate is one of the four parliamentary bodies in the alliance that have not ratified the protocol for full-fledged membership of Montenegro in the alliance.