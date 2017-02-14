DPS Most Undesirable Party, Followed by New Republic - Poll

A total of 62% of the persons interviewed in the survey of the Trend Research Centre have stated that they find it unacceptable for the party of Radan Kanev New Republic to participate in the government.

DPS tops the ranking with 81% of the surveyed stating that they do not wish DPS to participate in the government again.

The party of Hristo Ivanov – Yes, Bulgaria also lacks support. 53% of the surveyed stated that they do not wish the party to partake in power.

Yes, Bulgaria is followed by the Reformist Bloc with 48% of people not wishing to see them in power.

44% of the surveyed reckon that BSP’s participation in the government is unacceptable; the percentage for GERB is 42.

The United Patriots appear to be the most desired partner in government with 52%.

50% of the surveyed support GERB’s participation in power and 47% support that of BSP.